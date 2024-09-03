Advertisement
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Dingle, RB Kiner and QB Sorsby
Cincinnati mauls the Towson Tigers 38-20 to improve to 1-0 on the season, behind a career day from QB Brendan Sorsby.
Joe Royer "This is the most confident I have felt playing football in a long time."
Four star point guard Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati in September
Players to Watch on the Towson Tigers, Saturday at Nippert Stadium
East Paulding High School (GA) tight end Damari Witherspoon commits to Cincinnati
