WBB: Cold night, Bearcats can't keep up with Oklahoma State, 64-48

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team fell to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night inside Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati (9-5, 1-3) could not overcome a cold shooting night, falling 64-48. The Bearcats finished with season lows in points (48) and field goal percentage (.297).

Forward Jillian Hayes became UC's all-time leader in games played. She played in her 128th game in the Red & Black, passing Chelsea Warren (2015-19). With eight rebounds, she also moved into second on UC's career rebounding list with 981, passing Bev Obringer (1984-89, 977). She added 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

Junior A'riel Jackson scored a team-high 15 points behind a career-high three 3-pointers. She has scored in double figures in three Big 12 contests.

The Bearcats, who have outrebounded their opponent in 11 games this season, were outrebounded by 19 in the ballgame (49-30).

Oklahoma State held a slim 8-6 advantage at the first quarter media timeout. Hayes scored seven of UC's nine points in the first 10 minutes (12-9).

Cincinnati pulled within three (18-15) before Oklahoma State hit a pair of treys at the media timeout (24-15).

The Bearcats then held the Cowgirls scoreless for four minutes while rattling off an 8-0 run (24-23). Cincinnati trailed by three at the break (26-23).

The Bearcats came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, hitting three of their first four shots. Hylton scored a pair of fastbreak layups to put UC back in front, 29-28. The Cowgirls later used a 9-0 run to lead by six with one quarter to go (43-37).

A'riel Jackson and Hayes made back-to-back baskets to bring UC within five at 8:27 in the fourth (46-41). Cincinnati would not get any closer than that, falling 64-48.

// UP NEXT

Cincinnati travels to UCF for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.