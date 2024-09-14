Advertisement

in other news

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Pitt

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Pitt

The Cincinnati Bearcats PFF Grades in 28-27 Pitt loss

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Neil Defensive Game Balls from Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

 • Neil Meyer
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Neil's Offensive Game Balls in the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

 • Neil Meyer
12 Big Things: Bearcats blow 21-point lead to Pittsburgh, fall 28-27

12 Big Things: Bearcats blow 21-point lead to Pittsburgh, fall 28-27

12 Big Things from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Premium content
 • Alex Frank
Bearcats land French big man Halvine Dzellat

Bearcats land French big man Halvine Dzellat

Bearcats add French big man Halvine Dzellat to program

 • J.T. Smith

in other news

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Pitt

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Pitt

The Cincinnati Bearcats PFF Grades in 28-27 Pitt loss

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Neil Defensive Game Balls from Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

 • Neil Meyer
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

Neil's Offensive Game Balls in the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pitt

 • Neil Meyer
Published Sep 14, 2024
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, K Hawks, RB Kiner and DE Phillips
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
cincinnati
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
  • circle avatar in top targets widget
    Mikkel
    Skinner
    WR
    5.5
    st
    natl
    pos
    South Carolina
    66.7%
    Cincinnati
    33.3%
  • Default Avatar
  • Default Avatar
  • Default Avatar
  • Default Avatar
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement