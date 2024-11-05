Advertisement

Dillon Mitchell "Fifth Third Arena will help us win games this year"

Dillon Mitchell "Fifth Third Arena will help us win games this year"

Will Fifth Third Arena become one of the Big 12 staples heading into the 2024-2025 season?

 • Neil Meyer
Dillon Mitchell reflects on Cincinnati decision

Dillon Mitchell reflects on Cincinnati decision

Dillon Mitchell reflects on his decision to come to Cincinnati

 • Neil Meyer
Can the Bearcats claw to bowl eligibility?

Can the Bearcats claw to bowl eligibility?

Can the Bearcats go get to a bowl game?

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Video: HC Miller, G James and F Mitchell

Video: HC Miller, G James and F Mitchell

Bearcats HC Wes Miller, G Jizzle James and F Dillon Mitchell

 • J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats HC Katrina Merriweather

Video: Bearcats HC Katrina Merriweather

Cincinnati Bearcats Women's head coach Katrina Merriweather

 • J.T. Smith

Published Nov 5, 2024
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Golday and QB Sorsby
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
