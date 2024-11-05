Bearcats Offensive line "Close to full strength" For Saturday's WVU game

The Bearcats (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) welcome in West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) to Nippert Stadium on Saturday with hopes of going bowling.

However, following the Colorado game two weeks ago it should be noted that Cincinnati was dealing with some minor injuries up front on the offensive line surrounding starting guard Luke Kandra and center Gavin Gerhardt.

Head coach Scott Satterfield gave an update on the two's status heading into Saturday's "Nipp at Noon" matchup vs the Mountaineers.

"Obviously the bye week last week was important for us in order to get healthy and most importantly the rest not only physically but mentally as well," Satterfield told reporters. "Now for this time of the year in November, I think we are sitting in pretty good shape as far as getting healthy."

Kandra left the Colorado game early in the second half and was unable to return for the Bearcats in Boulder. Redshirt freshman Evan Tegensdahl was the backup for Kandra and played the most snaps of his young career in the loss. However, guys like Deondre Buford, Johnathan Harder were others that filled in for the Bearcats offensive line in the Colorado game.

"Offensive line wise, we feel like we are in pretty good shape heading into Saturday," Satterfield said. "We will know a little more on Luke as the week moves forward but I think we are trending in the right direction with him. Gavin was dinged up a little bit and came back to practice on Sunday. I feel like we are just about back to full strength up front with the offensive line."

That is a positive sign for Cincinnati especially heading into the final month of the season with two matchups looming vs potentially top 25 teams in Iowa State and Kansas State over the next three weeks. Those two up front have been the heart and soul of the Bearcats offensive line and key pieces for Cincinnati's overall success over the first two months of the season.