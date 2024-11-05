Bearcats open season with a win 66-54 over UIC

Cincinnati returns from the Windy City with a win Tuesday Night, defeating the UIC Flames 66-54, claiming their 8th season opener win over the past 11 seasons.
The first two frames were night and day for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats dominating 16-5 in the first quarter, and the Flames battling back to bring it within six, outscoring the Bearcats 22-17.
The Second half would be run by the Bearcats, shutting down the UIC offense, and allowing only three points through the final 10 minutes.
Texas A&M transfer Tineya Hylton would finish the night with 20 points, 6-12 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. Tonight marks the first time Hylton has scored 20 points in a single game in her career.
Jillian Hayes eclipsed her 24th career double-double, with 11 points, and 11 rebounds. NJCAA Transfer Alliance Ndiba would finish with 10 rebounds as well, and A’riel Jackson would finish with 14 points and a half-ending buzzer-beater to send both teams to the locker room.
All but two Bearcats would see the floor against the Flames, Aïcha Dia and Destiny Thomas both out with injuries.
In a postgame interview, Coach Merriweather praised Hylton’s 20 points, Hayes's double-double, and Jackon’s 14 points. She also talks positively about the speed and ball handling between Hylton and Chloe Mann at the guard spot.
The Bearcats return to the Queen City to take on Delaware State for the 2024 Home Opener. Coverage will be available on ESPN+ and locally on FOX Sports 1360 AM.