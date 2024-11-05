Bearcats open season with a win 66-54 over UIC

Cincinnati returns from the Windy City with a win Tuesday Night, defeating the UIC Flames 66-54, claiming their 8th season opener win over the past 11 seasons. The first two frames were night and day for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats dominating 16-5 in the first quarter, and the Flames battling back to bring it within six, outscoring the Bearcats 22-17.

The Second half would be run by the Bearcats, shutting down the UIC offense, and allowing only three points through the final 10 minutes. Texas A&M transfer Tineya Hylton would finish the night with 20 points, 6-12 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. Tonight marks the first time Hylton has scored 20 points in a single game in her career.