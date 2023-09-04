News More News
ago football Edit

UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: EKU

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor
@jasonstammsaid

Cincinnati's 2023 campaign got off to a roaring start Saturday, with a 66-13 pasting of visiting Eastern Kentucky. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's top grades on each side of the ball from its win over the Colonels.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE    

Offense Grades and Snap Counts
Player Position PFF Grade Snap Count

Xzavier Henderson

SL-WR*

92.5

26

Emory Jones

QB*

92.1

60

Trevor Radosevich

RG*

83.2

32

Barry Jackson Jr.

L-WR

81

8

Aaron Turner

SL-WR

78.6

23

Chris Scott

L-WR

75.9

19

Luke Kandra

LG*

75.2

66

Braden Smith

L-WR

74.4

31

Evan Prater

SL-WR

73.2

31

John Williams

LT*

72.7

60

Brady Lichtenberg

QB

71.5

10

Barak Faulk

R-TE

71.4

8

Cam Jones

RT

70.7

13

Ethan Green

RT

69.4

13

Phillip Wilder

LT

68.1

24

Dartanyan Tinsley

LT*

66.2

60

Corey Kiner

HB*

65.2

29

Ryan Montgomery

HB

65

12

Dee Wiggins

R-WR*

64.5

33

Myles Montgomery

HB

63.2

17

Donovan Ollie

L-WR

60.9

19

Jonathan Harder

C

60.4

13

Deondre Buford

RT*

60.4

49

Gavin Gerhardt

C*

60.4

28

Payten Singletary

L-TE*

60.2

29

Lesley Andoh

R-WR

60.1

3

Sterling Berkhalter

R-WR

60.1

3

Stephan Byrd

HB

60

1

Shaun Thomas

HB

60

2

Jiair Thomas

L-WR

60

3

Matt Mason

C

59.7

7

Jesse Meyer

L-TE

59.2

4

Caleb Schmitz

L-TE

57.9

6

Ethan Wright

HB

57.2

11

Michael McCalmont

L-TE

54.1

10

Chamon Metayer

L-TE*

40.8

37

Brady Drogosh

QB

40

3
*Denotes Starter

DEFENSE  

Defense Grades and Snap Counts
Player Position PFF Grade Snap Count

Eric Phillips

R-OLB*

94.2

23

Jowon Briggs

R-DE*

92.6

23

Daniel Grzesiak

L-OLB*

83

32

Jah-Mal Williams

L-OLB

79

17

Rob Jackson

R-DE

74.3

18

Justin Harris

R-CB

73.6

32

Deshawn Pace

S-CB*

72

36

Tyler Gillison

R-OLB

70.6

11

Dontay Corleone

L-DE*

70.2

20

Dorian Jones

R-ILB*

70.1

34

Ryan Mullaney

R-OLB

69

9

Antwan Peek Jr.

SS

67.9

12

Malik Vann

R-OLB

66.9

20

Jalen Hunt

NT

66.7

15

Todd Bumphis

L-CB

66.1

19

Jonathan Thompson

MLB

64.2

20

Justin Wodtly

L-DE

63

17

Dominique Perry

R-DE

62.8

5

Jack Dingle

L-ILB*

62

31

James Camden

R-ILB

61

8

Isiah Cox

FS

60.9

4

DJ Taylor

SS

60.8

21

Dion Hunter

R-ILB

60.8

8

Jayden Davis

SS

60.4

4

Oliver Bridges

L-CB

60.2

4

Jabril White

R-CB

60

1

Rayquan Adkins

R-CB

60

4

CJ Doggette

L-DE

59.3

9

Taj Ward

S-CB*

58.5

40

Sammy Anderson Jr.

R-CB*

58.1

8

Derrick Shepard

L-DE

57.9

13

Jordan Young

L-CB*

57.3

34

Ken Willis

L-CB

56.3

26

Kalen Carroll

SS

55.6

17

Bryon Threats

FS*

48.4

42
*Denotes Starter
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}