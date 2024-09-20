UC Hall of Fame Induction Press Conferences

in other news
Game-Changing Plays from the 128th Battle for the Victory Bell
Four game changing plays that led to a 27-16 Bearcats victory over the RedHawks on Saturday
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio
J.T.'s Defensive Game Balls in the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio
J.T.'s Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio
What does the victory over Miami mean for Cincinnati's 2024 season?
The importance of Cincinnati's 2024 season rides on the waves circulated by their 27-16 victory over Miami.
The Bearcats PFF grades vs Miami of Ohio
Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades against Miami of Ohio
Friday night, The University of Cincinnati welcomed their star-studded 2024 Hall of Fame class back to campus.
The Star-studded class features Jordan Thompson (Woman's Volleyball), Vanessa Giles ( Woman's Soccer), Sean Kilpatrick (Men's Basketball) Annette Echikunwoke (woman's Track and Field), Omar Cummings (men's Soccer) and the late Mike Woods (Football).
Among those in attendance for the Hall of Fame induction was former Cincinnati and now current UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin, who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since leaving the Bearcats following the conclusion of the 2018 season.
Hear from the Hall of famers below.
