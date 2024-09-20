UC Hall of Fame Induction Press Conferences

Friday night, The University of Cincinnati welcomed their star-studded 2024 Hall of Fame class back to campus.

The Star-studded class features Jordan Thompson (Woman's Volleyball), Vanessa Giles ( Woman's Soccer), Sean Kilpatrick (Men's Basketball) Annette Echikunwoke (woman's Track and Field), Omar Cummings (men's Soccer) and the late Mike Woods (Football).

Among those in attendance for the Hall of Fame induction was former Cincinnati and now current UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin, who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since leaving the Bearcats following the conclusion of the 2018 season.

