Cincinnati began the season ranked in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls, but fell out after a season-opening loss at Arkansas.

This week, the Bearcats are back in one of them.

Cincinnati is No. 24 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, after a four-week hiatus. It is first in receiving votes in the AFCA poll. The ranking comes after consecutive wins over Kennesaw State, Miami (OH), Indiana and Tulsa. The Bearcats won at Tulsa last night 31-21.

That spot in the AP Top 25 is the only one for a member of the American Athletic Conference. But more notable, Cincinnati is the second non group of five member in the poll. BYU is ranked No. 16 in the AP poll and No. 16 in the AFCA Coaches poll. The highest-ranked non group of five team is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff's New Year's Six bowls.

The Bearcats are back home at Nippert Stadium Saturday, when they host South Florida for a 1:30 pm ET kickoff.