In consecutive days, Cincinnati received news of a commitment. And both times, it came from a Florida defensive lineman.

On Tuesday night, Bolles (Fla.) defensive end Garrison Butler became the latest, when he announced his commitment to the Bearcats via social media.

Butler chose Cincinnati over more than 20 scholarship offers, including Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Iowa State and Oregon State. He had planned to officially visit the Gophers in June, but has since cancelled that visit.

Butler did visit the Bearcats April 15 for their spring game and was at Iowa State the weekend prior. At UC, Butler was recruited primarily by assistant coach Walter Stewart, who offered a scholarship in February.

Cincinnati now has 10 commitments in its 2024 class. Butler is currently unranked and will not immediately effect the Bearcats' national class ranking by Rivals, which sits at No. 32 currently.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Butler's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.

