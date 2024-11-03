The Colorado Experience

Guest writer: Caleb Brewer

I had the experience of going to Colorado covering the football game against Cincinnati was amazing. I landed in Denver, Colorado at 9 am. A couple hours later, I am on my way to Boulder, Colorado to walk around campus to get a feel of what is going on. When I first walked onto campus, the first thing I noticed was fresh air! The air that I’m used to consuming in Cincinnati was different in Colorado. Colorado has the best air I have ever consumed in my life. Also, the people around Colorado were showing me love. They let me know that they liked my Cincinnati Reds jacket and I look like Kodak Black. While gaining a lot of attention, the Aflac team saw me and I got the opportunity to have full access and take pictures with the Aflac Duck.

Now it is time for media members to check in. I checked in and went immediately on the field. When I got to the field, I saw Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Young Dolph son’s. The feeling of seeing all the stars outside was a crazy thing to see in person. The Colorado field is an underrated field and the design of the stadium was unique.

Cincinnati visited Colorado looking for a victory and the Bearcats came up short 34-23. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn, Jr. were too much for the Bearcats defense. Shedeur Sanders completed 25-30 of his passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Hunter had 153 receiving yards with nine receptions and two touchdowns. Jimmy Horn had 78 receiving yards with five receptions. Brendan Sorsby had nine carries for 48 yards. Sorsby completed 16-of-30 of his passes for 180 passing yards with two passing touchdowns. Corey Kiner had 17 carries for 94 rushing yards. Tony Johnson had four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Bearcats offense was not consistent like usual, but they never gave up as a team. They fought the whole game and competed the whole game.

I got the opportunity to ask Deion Sanders a question post game about his mindset toward the Cincinnati game tonight, “We wanted to win, we wanted to play good solid football, fundamentally strong, we did not want to have a multitude of penalties it ruins it for you. We wanted to be balanced on every phase of our game running the ball, throwing the ball, stopping the run, defending the pass, special teams and also wanted to punt well. One thing that we are trying to get is the ball in the end zone on kickoffs, we really trying to get the ball in on kickoffs, we had a couple touchbacks today and that is tremendous for us but we got to get the ball in the end zone so that they don’t have an opportunity. That was the mindset we want to go out their home game with the best fan base.”

"To whom it may concern, please don’t throw bottles and things on the field, we are better than that. The people that doing that is better than that, nobody deserves that somebody is going to get hit or hurt now you going to jail and you are going to second guess that then they are going to throw you out of school, its going to be all of that, you don’t want that we are better than that, lets not do that we are so much better than that as a University as young men and women in the crowd, we are so better than that. Thank you for not doing that anymore if you are hearing this message.”

In conclusion, I give Boulder, Colorado a 9 out of 10, it was a great experience. The atmosphere was electric and the people were kind. Everybody seemed to be happy and you never knew what celebrity you would see on the sidelines. They are an old traditional school and you can tell by the activities, everyone is involved and know what's going on.



