Published Dec 2, 2024
The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast: Villanova and Howard
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap win at Georgia Tech and at home against Alabama State, preview Villanova and Howard, highlight the players to watch, pose the question is Scott Satterfield on the hot seat and more.

