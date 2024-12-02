The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast: Villanova and Howard

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap win at Georgia Tech and at home against Alabama State, preview Villanova and Howard, highlight the players to watch, pose the question is Scott Satterfield on the hot seat and more.
No Bowl, Bearcats lose on Senior Night to TCU, 20-13
Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Bartlett, TE Royer and Sorsby talk to the media after Senior Night loss to TCU
Joe Royer breaks Bearcats single season receptions record for tight end
Top 25 player in the Nation, Shon Abaev picks Cincinnati over Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State and Arkansas
Wes Miller, Jizzle James, Aziz Bandaogo talk to reporters following the Bearcats 77-59 victory over Alabama State
