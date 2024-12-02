Published Dec 2, 2024
Bearcats WR Sterling Berkhalter enters transfer portal
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Sterling Berkhalter is the second wide receiver to enter the transfer portal today. Berkhalter is a Cincinnati native and has been apart of the team the past two seasons after transferring in from NC A&T. This season he had 11 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6'3", 200 pound receiver showed a lot improvement from 2023 to 2024, which in turn allowed him to see some action behind Xzavier Henderson.

TFON wishes Sterling nothing but the best at his next stop.