Bearcats WR Aaron Turner enters transfer portal

Today, Cincinnati Bearcats senior wide receiver Aaron Turner announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Turner redshirted after appearing in the first five games of the season. The 5'8" 185 pound receiver spent the last two seasons with the Bearcats and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

He had five catches for 85 yards in 2024. In 2023 he had 11 catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior had his best year with UConn in 2022, totally 57 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns.