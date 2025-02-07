The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: BYU II
Bearcats' Kelce and Cook center stage at Super Bowl LIX
Take a look at the Bearcats 2025 Football schedule
Elder 3 star LB Derek Uran is staying home, chooses Cincinnati
Cincinnati HC Miller and G/F Lukosius, West Virginia HC DeVries, G Small and G Yesufu talk to media after 63-50 UC loss
The Bearcats fall to 2-8 in Big 12 play after fourth straight loss.
Bearcats' Kelce and Cook center stage at Super Bowl LIX
Take a look at the Bearcats 2025 Football schedule
Elder 3 star LB Derek Uran is staying home, chooses Cincinnati