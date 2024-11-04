Advertisement
Sorsby selected to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024
Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby selected to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2024
• J.T. Smith
Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week
Bearcats LB Jonathan Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week
• J.T. Smith
Colorado proves too much for Cincinnati; three key plays in 34-23 defeat
The 3 key plays in the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado
• Alex Frank
Defensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado
J.T.'s Defensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado
• J.T. Smith
The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast: 2024-25 Season Preview
J.T., Neil and Alex are back for Season 3 of The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast previewing the 2024-25 Bearcats roster and more.
