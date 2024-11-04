Advertisement

in other news

Sorsby selected to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Sorsby selected to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby selected to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2024

 • J.T. Smith
Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week

Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week

Bearcats LB Jonathan Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week

 • J.T. Smith
The Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado

Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Colorado proves too much for Cincinnati; three key plays in 34-23 defeat

Colorado proves too much for Cincinnati; three key plays in 34-23 defeat

The 3 key plays in the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado

Premium content
 • Alex Frank
Defensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado

Defensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado

J.T.'s Defensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado

 • J.T. Smith

in other news

Sorsby selected to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Sorsby selected to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby selected to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2024

 • J.T. Smith
Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week

Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week

Bearcats LB Jonathan Thompson named to PFF National Team of the Week

 • J.T. Smith
The Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado

Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Published Nov 4, 2024
The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast: 2024-25 Season Preview
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

J.T., Neil and Alex are back for Season 3 of The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast previewing the 2024-25 Bearcats roster and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Pod Link

Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement