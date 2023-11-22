Teams to watch in high-profile juniors' recruitments
With the Rivals150 for the class of 2025 refreshed and released, it’s a good time to survey the early recruiting landscape for some high-profile juniors. Today, with that in mind, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy names a team to watch for several high-profile prospects as they begin to play their junior seasons.
2025 RANKINGS: Storylines surrounding Rivals150 update | Five-Star Countdown
*****
*****
CAMERON AND CAYDEN BOOZER
RANKING: No. 2 and No. 20, respectively
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Duke
The Blue Devils being a team to watch for the twin sons of Blue Devil legend Carlos Boozer isn’t exactly a shock, but Cameron and Cayden Boozer seem set on taking multiple visits and giving other programs a shot to pull the upset. Still, as was the case with Jase Richardson in the 2024 cycle, the legacy program needs to be treated as the favorite until the very end. Schools such as Miami, Florida State and Kentucky will likely be involved for some time, but betting against Jon Scheyer feels a bit reckless, especially in this situation.
*****
BRYSON TILLER
RANKING: No. 6
PROGRAM TO WATCH: North Carolina
The Tar Heels offered Tiller back in June and have made him a top priority since. Head coach Hubert Davis made a priority of watching Tiller’s games at the NBA top100 Camp this summer, and it feels as though UNC will be a player until the end. The Atlanta-based Tiller also feels intrigued by Indiana in addition to SEC schools such as Auburn and Georgia. It feels as though Tiller may pick up additional interest this year, so look for more blue bloods to join the fray if things go well for him at Overtime Elite.
*****
DARIUS ACUFF
RANKING: No. 12
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Michigan
Originally from Detroit, Acuff is Michigan’s top 2025 target, and the Wolverines have already gotten the volume-scoring guard on campus for an official visit. Beating out the likes of Kentucky and Kansas to land the five-star point guard won't be easy, but the in-state Wolverines are worth monitoring down the stretch, especially when you take into account the development of point guard Dug McDaniel, who is averaging 21 PPG and 6 RPG for the Wolverines through four games this season. McDaniel’s strides as a prospect and contribution to the offense will definitely be a selling point to Acuff.
*****
AARON ROWE
RANKING: 25
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Missouri
A Missouri-born guard with a long list of major offers, Rowe has a crowded recruitment, and landing his letter of intent certainly won’t be easy. That said, Dennis Gates has the Tigers recruiting at a high level in recent months, and it feels as though Mizzou has the firepower and the momentum to make a push for Rowe, who grew up minutes from the Tigers' campus. Other teams to watch in the early stages of Rowe’s recruitment include Kansas State and Tennessee.
*****
DANTE ALLEN
RANKING: No.54
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Villanova
Another legacy prospect, Allen already holds an offer from Villanova, where his father, current Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, developed into a pro in the late 1990s. Villanova is no lock to land Dante Allen obviously, as the coaching staff has turned over since his dad’s time on campus, but the allure remains in place. Allen says he plans to visit ‘Nova down the road, but it will be up to third-year Wildcats head coach Kyle Neptune to persuade the lightning-quick point guard, who is sure to hold a long list of major offers by the time next year.
*****
JALEN REECE
RANKING: No. 65
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Cincinnati
Reece’s family has ties to Ohio, and his former AAU teammate, Edgerrin James Jr., is currently on the Bearcats’ roster, so it’s no shock that Cincy was one of the first schools to offer the Florida-based guard a scholarship. Schools such as UCF and Ohio State are also worth monitoring in the early stages. Reece is likely to see his profile raise this winter as he plays his junior season at Orlando’s Oak Ridge High School.