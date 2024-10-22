Sorsby named to Midseason Watch List for Davey O’Brien Award

Per GoBearcats:

Cincinnati football redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby was added to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday.

In his first season with the Bearcats, Sorsby has helped lead Cincinnati to a 5-2 record and a 3-1 mark in Big 12 play. The Denton, Texas native has completed 156-of-232 passes (67.2%) for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also contributed in the running game, rushing for a team-best six TDs.

Sorsby ranks among the national leaders in several categories including passing yards (1,928, 14th), completions per game (22.3, 18th), completion percentage (67.2%, 19th), and total offense (289.1, 21st)

He is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and has turned in some of the top performances by a Big 12 quarterback this season. His 478 total yards of offense against Texas Tech are the most by a Big 12 QB and his 95.8 QBR vs. Houston is the fourth-highest rated game by a league signal caller this year.

Next week, the list will be pared down to 35 contenders who will make up the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024.

From there, the list will be shorted to 16 semifinalists, then finally three finalists. The Davey O’Brien Winner will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards live on ESPN in early December and will be honored at the Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner in February in Fort Worth, Texas.