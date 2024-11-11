Dan Skillings out for "Several Weeks" with knee injury

The Injury bug continues to hit Cincinnati.

Cincinnati wing Dan Skillings is set to miss the next several weeks due to a knee injury sustained in the Bearcats 109-54 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Skillings finished the game with a team high 17 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Sources confirmed with TFON that Skillings underwent a procedure this morning that will keep him sidelined for several weeks with the expectation that he returns this season.

Wes Miller noted following the Morehead State game that Skillings reported discomfort in his knee on Tuesday which resulted in him missing the Morehead State game.

Skillings led the Bearcats in scoring a season ago averaging nearly 13 points per game, while grabbing six rebounds a game.

Cincinnati's depth will be tested early as they are now without Day-Day Thomas and Skillings, both in which played significant roles for Miller's Bearcats last season. However, Miller mentioned following the Morehead State game that they expect Thomas to be back in action rather soon ahead of their matchup vs Nicholls on Friday.

Now, for Cincinnati, expect to see more minutes for true freshman Tyler Betsey, Rayvon Griffith, Dillion Mitchell, Connor Hickman their on the wing in the absence of Skillings.

Worth noting, the Big 12 conference schedule increased from 18 games to 20 this offseason with no bye weeks throughout that ten-week span. Now for the #17 Bearcats, they will need a healthy Dan Skillings down the stretch in order to get back to the big dance.

We expect to hear from Wes Miller later this week for his weekly media availability heading into the team's matchup with Nicholls on Friday.







