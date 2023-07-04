Just before the fireworks went off at dusk, Cincinnati had already started its own.

Phenix Central (Ala.) three-star cornerback Jiquan Sanks gave the Bearcats his commitment. Just a week ago, he named a top seven that also included Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Boston College, Memphis and Troy.

Sanks officially visited Cincinnati June 9. He also made official visits to Boston College and Indiana.

For the past few months, Sanks has spoken highly of the Bearcats. That included after his visit in April for their spring game.

"Cincinnati's a big one," he said. "That felt like home. That's like home right now."

Sanks was recruited primarily by assistant coach Kerry Coombs and gives the Bearcats 17 commitments in the 2024 class. That group is currently ranked No. 44 nationally by Rivals.com.

Check back for more on Sanks' addition to UC.