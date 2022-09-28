RECRUITMENT TO WATCH: Dylan James and Georgia

I entered a FutureCast for Dylan James to Georgia a few weeks back, and that - unlike most things lately - hasn’t changed. The Bulldogs still seem to have a sizable lead in the James sweepstakes, and whispers that his recruitment could be nearing its end in the coming week or two are growing louder. The Florida-based prospect feels supremely comfortable with the UGA staff based on the relationship he formed with Mike White and company while they were running the show at Florida. James visited VCU earlier this month, but the Rams don’t seem to be a major threat to steal his pledge as things stand. James, who comes equipped with great length, impressive rebounding instincts and a confident three-point stroke, is ranked 133rd in the 2023 class as things stand, but he has the tools to move up the list this winter. Should Georgia hold on as expected, the Bulldogs will be getting a steal.

*****

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Jizzle James to Cincinnati

It’s a Cincinnati versus Georgia battle for Edgerrin James Jr., and the struggle between the two programs seems to go back and forth with some regularity. Not long ago, UGA looked like the distinct favorite to land James, who the staff has been recruiting since it was coaching at Florida. On the heels of James' weekend visit to Cincy, however, the Bearcats are thought to be the slight leader in the clubhouse. It’s starting to feel like the Dawgs may need to get the talented guard on campus for a return trip if they hope to swing the momentum back their way and seal the deal, as James visited in July but has not been back since. Should that take place, things will be back up in the air. LSU is also involved, but can’t be taken too seriously until it gets the four-star prospect on campus for an official visit, which is tentatively set for later this fall.

*****

THE CURIOUS CASE OF ISAIAH COLLIER