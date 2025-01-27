Former Ohio State TE Patrick Gurd commits to Cincinnati

Moments ago, former Ohio State tight end Patrick Gurd announced his commitment to Cincinnati via social media. Gurd was on campus for a visit last week after entering the transfer portal following the Buckeyes national championship victory over Notre Dame.

The veteran tight end played in 2023 games over the last two seasons for the Buckeyes, majority of those on special teams and a run blocking tight end. Gurd finished with just one reception for six yards over those 23 games but played a key role on special teams over the last two seasons. The expectation is that Gurd will come in and fill a similar role to what Francis Sherman did for Cincinnati in 2024 as a big blocking tight end due to his 6'4", 250 pound frame.

Gurd will now join former Ohio State teammates Joe Royer, Kye Stokes, Evan Pryor in Cincinnati for the 2025 season.