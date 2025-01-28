The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Utah
Wes Miller previews the Bearcats upcoming road stand with BYU and Utah
WBB: Bearcats comeback falls short against Arizona, 72-62
Red Raiders HC McCasland, G Anderson and G Overton/Bearcats HC Miller and C Page recap game
Bearcats fall to Texas Tech, 81-71 behind elite night from the Red Raiders.
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Texas Tech
Wes Miller previews the Bearcats upcoming road stand with BYU and Utah
WBB: Bearcats comeback falls short against Arizona, 72-62
Red Raiders HC McCasland, G Anderson and G Overton/Bearcats HC Miller and C Page recap game