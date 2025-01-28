Published Jan 28, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Utah
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap BYU loss, preview Utah, highlight the players to watch, should UC fans cheer on Travis Kelce/Bryan Cook & the Chiefs, who did we pick to win the Super Bowl and more.

Pod Link

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings