Cincinnati got another in-state push for its 2024 class.

On Monday evening, Avon (OH) three-star running back Jakorion Caffey gave the Bearcats his commitment. He chose them over more than a dozen offers, including Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Boston College.

Caffey just officially visited the Hoosiers this past weekend.

Caffey was recruited by the previous coaching staff at Cincinnati, but got the scholarship offer from the new staff on April 4. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach De'Rail Sims.

