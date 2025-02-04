Bearcats 2025 Football schedule released

Give us your thoughts on the schedule!

The Bearcats get seven games at home this season, the game I'm most excited about is the game against Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium against a solid Big Ten team that is on the come up. They will play Baylor 10/25 for their homecoming game, but the game that I'm most excited about in conference is 10/4 against Iowa State, that currently will be their toughest game in conference and if they can show dominance in that matchup big things could be on the horizon for the Bearcats.

Per GoBearcats:

A Friday night matchup against UCF at Nippert Stadium on Oct. 10 and a season-opening Thursday clash versus Nebraska at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium highlight the Cincinnati football team’s 2025 schedule, which was released by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday.

Cincinnati will also face Arizona and Utah for the first time ever, meeting the Wildcats at Nippert Stadium and the Utes in Salt Lake City sandwiched around a second bye week over the first three weeks of November.

The Bearcats welcome seven opponents to Carson Field at Historic Nippert Stadium in 2025, including Baylor for a Homecoming matchup on Oct. 25. UC will serve as the designated home team versus Nebraska in the previously announced Thursday opener on Aug. 28, as well.

Following non-conference home games with Bowling Green (Sept. 6) and Northwestern State (Sept. 13), the Bearcats have an off weekend on Sept. 20.

Cincinnati travels to Lawrence, Kan., to face the Jayhawks and open Big 12 play on Sept. 27 before hosting Iowa State on Oct. 4.

UC will host UCF on a Friday night in a matchup that has become a rivalry since both teams took turns dominating the Group of Five in recent years prior to joining the Big 12 in 2023.

Cincinnati is 7-3 in Friday games since 2018, including a 27-24 victory in 2019 over the Knights at Nippert Stadium in which true freshman cornerback Sauce Gardner scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pick-six of quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The Bearcats will travel to Oklahoma State on Oct. 18 before returning to Nippert Stadium to host Baylor on Oct. 25. Cincinnati will travel to Utah to face the Utes for the first time ever in Salt Lake City on Nov. 1.

Following a second bye on Nov. 8, Cincinnati welcomes Arizona for the inaugural matchup between the Bearcats and Wildcats on Nov. 15 and BYU on Nov. 22.

Cincinnati caps the regular season on Nov. 29 at TCU.

2025 OPPONENT CAPSULES

Nebraska (Thursday, Aug. 28)

Series Record: Nebraska leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: 1906

Bowling Green (Sept. 6)

Series Record: Bowling Green leads, 4-0

Last Meeting: 1994

Northwestern State (Sept. 13)

Series Record: UC leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: 2013

BYE WEEK (Sept. 20)

at Kansas (Sept. 27)

Series Record: Kansas leads, 2-1

Last Meeting: 2023

Iowa State (Oct. 4)

Series Record: Iowa State leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: 2024

UCF (Friday, Oct. 10)

Series Record: Tied, 5-5

Last Meeting: 2024

at Oklahoma State (Oct. 18)

Series Record: Oklahoma State leads, 3-1

Last Meeting: 2023

Baylor (Oct. 25)

Series Record: Baylor leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: 2023

at Utah (Nov. 1)

Series Record: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting

BYE WEEK 2 (Nov. 8)

Arizona (Nov. 15)

Series Record: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting

BYU (Nov. 22)

Series Record: BYU leads, 3-0

Last Meeting: 2023

at TCU (Nov. 29)

Series Record: Tied, 2-2

Last Meeting: 2024