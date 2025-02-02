Published Feb 2, 2025
Video: Cincinnati/West Virginia post game presser
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries, guard Javon Small and guard Joseph Yesufu:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller and guard/forward Simas Lukosius:


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings