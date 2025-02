Reported by Cincinnati Enquirer's Scott Springer, Cincinnati Bearcats senior safety Logan Wilson has received an eligibility waiver. Wilson will be able to play one more year with the Bearcats.

In 2024 he was a key piece of the secondary racking up 20 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception.

The 5'10", 180 pound safety from Dallas, Texas is a fast playmaker that brings a lot of energy on and off the field.