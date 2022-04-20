Phinisee Transferring To UC

On March 25, after Indiana's season had concluded with a second round loss in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, senior guard Rob Phinisee announced he was leaving the Hoosiers via the transfer portal. Last week, he named a top two of Butler and Cincinnati. And on Wednesday, he announced his new home.

Phinisee is headed to the Bearcats, where he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Phinisee is the second transfer Cincinnati has landed in the past week. Forward Kalu Ezikpe announced he'll transfer from Old Dominion to play for the Bearcats on Friday.

Last season, Phinisee had the lowest outputs in his Indiana career. Under new coach Mike Woodson, he averaged 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists (all career lows) in 25 games all off the bench. Over his four seasons with the Hoosiers, 11 games in which he had 66 starts, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Phinisee, originally from McCutcheon (Ind.) was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class. He was ranked No. 104 in the Rivals150.