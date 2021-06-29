Perry Working Through Visits
In June, Great Crossing (Ky.) three-star linebacker Kalib Perry was busy, as were most high school recruits, to see some of the top contenders in his recruitment. Perry made three official visits,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news