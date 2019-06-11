On Tuesday, Cincinnati added another member to its 2020 recruiting class in Akron East (OH) three-star athlete Deshawn Jones. The Bearcats now have seven commitments in the class.

Jones officially visited Cincinnati Saturday through Monday. He gave the coaching staff his commitment Sunday, but opted not to reveal the decision until today.

Listed as Rivals.com's No. 47 athlete for 2020, Jones is slated to play at cornerback for the Bearcats. He chose Cincinnati out of an offer list that also included Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Indiana, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

