News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 11:15:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Cincinnati lands in-state ATH Deshawn Jones

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

The Cincinnati Bearcats have added another big in-state piece to their 2020 class. Akron East athlete Deshawn Jones, a top 20 player in the state of Ohio, announced his decision Tuesday morning.“I ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}