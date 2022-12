Cincinnati's coaching search has had plenty of twists and turns throughout the week. And as we enter day eight of the search, there's more candidates to add and some who now need to be removed.

The timeline still remains the same and an announcement could come at any time. But as we've done throughout the week, we've got another INsider update today chalk full of the latest information from sources close to UC's athletics department, as well as with coaches, including the agents who represent them.

We've followed this search as extensively as possible all week. We've tapped into plenty of resources, including those throughout the Rivals.com network, who are connected to coaches and administrators across the country.

You can see all our previous updates from the week below:

INsider Updates:

Click here to access our INsider update from Saturday, Dec. 3.

Click here to access our INsider update, for Friday, Dec. 2.

Click here to access our INsider update from Thursday, Dec. 1.

Click here to access our INsider update from Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Click here to access our INsider update from Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Click here for our INsider update, on Monday, Nov. 28.





Hot Board updates:

Hot Board Volume 4

Hot Board Volume 3.

Hot Board Volume 2

Hot Board Volume 1.

Click here for video and story from the press conference of John Cunningham, UC's director of athletics.