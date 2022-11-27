For many around the Cincinnati football program, it seemed like Luke Fickell would never leave. Or at least, if he did, it wouldn't be for just any job.

On Sunday, the time came for Fickell to finally make his move. In his five seasons as Bearcats coach, Fickell compiled a 57-18 record, the winningest coach in program history. He also turned down every job opportunity during that time, like Notre Dame, Michigan State and Arkansas just to name a few.

Fickell now joins the list of coaches who have used Cincinnati as a springboard to another position. Mark Dantonio did it when he left for Michigan State. Brian Kelly did it when he went to Notre Dame. Butch Jones did it when he left for Tennessee. And though Fickell has now done it for Wisconsin, the difference is how he's leaving the Bearcats.

He's turned Cincinnati into a destination job.

Largely because of Fickell, the Bearcats are set to join a power five conference in the Big 12. They'll see an increase in revenue and resources as a result and become more on a national stage, not just for football, but other sports as well. Fickell made $5 million annually as coach. Though Cincinnati certainly does not have to pay more, because of its newfound resources, it can.

There's a national list in play for director of athletics John Cunningham now in his search. Yes, there will be coordinators and mid-major coaches on the radar. But he doesn't HAVE to go that route now.

“This is a program that went to the College Football Playoff," Cunningham said today. "We can do anything you want to do at Cincinnati. This is a destination job.”

Check out the video above for Cunningham's full press conference Sunday evening.