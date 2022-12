We've reached the end of the week, as Cincinnati continues to work to hire its next head football coach.

And at this point, we're down to just a few candidates. Today's INsider goes over those still involved, the timeline of the search and other details from sources close to the situation, including the coaches involved.

BearcatReport.com staff are working diligently to provide you with the latest happenings, to keep you informed of the search process. More information will be posted if and when available. Today's update is below, along with our other updates from this week.

CLICK HERE to access our LATEST INsider update, for Friday, Dec. 2.

Click here to access our INsider update from Thursday, Dec. 1.

Click here to access our INsider update from Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Click here for the second edition of our hot board, with the latest candidate breakdowns.

Click here to access our INsider update from Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Click here for our INsider update, on Monday, Nov. 28.

Click here for our first hot board installment, with list of candidates and information on each (Nov. 28).

Click here for video and story from the press conference of John Cunningham, UC's director of athletics.