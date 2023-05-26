On Friday, Cincinnati picked up another target on offense via the NCAA transfer portal.

Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson announced on social media that he intends to transfer from Florida to the Bearcats. He officially visited Cincinnati earlier this week.

The move by Henderson reunites him with fellow former Gator Emory Jones, who transferred to UC in January.

Henderson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Last season, he hauled in 38 catches for 410 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 38 catches were a team-high. In three years in Gainesville, Henderson tallied 73 catches for 835 yards and three touchdowns.

Henderson signed with Florida as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 109 in the Rivals250 out of Columbus High School (Fla.) and the No. 14 player in Florida for the class.