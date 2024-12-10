Gavin Gerhardt will return for the 2025 season

For the second time this week, the Cincinnati Bearcats got some great news as starting center Gavin Gerhardt is returning for his super senior season. The super senior from Xenia, Ohio is returning with Dontay Corleone to try to spearhead the charge in the 2025 season.

Gerhardt has started at center the last three seasons and has been a team captain both seasons under Scott Satterfield.

Coming back allows the team to have more experience on the offensive line as they will lose the services of Luke Kandra, Dartanyan Tinsley and John Williams.