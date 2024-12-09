Dontay Corleone will return for 2025 season

The Godfather released a statement about his return for the 2025 per press release.

“I’m excited to return to the University of Cincinnati for one final season in 2025,” Corleone said. “It’s my goal to elevate this program back to where it was when I arrived here in 2021. This past year I faced many challenges, and it was one of the toughest of my life. I came through stronger, but I know I can get even better. "

The Godfather is coming off a season where he recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries for the Bearcats in the 2024 season, spearheading the Bearcats defensive line. Worth noting, the Godfather, was tabbed a First Team All-Big 12 selection for the second consecutive year, despite missing some time throughout the season.

Entering the 2024 season, Corleone was uncertain if he would be available to play for the Bearcats after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs back in June. However, Corleone was able to return to the field with the help of Cincinnati's medical staff, where he returned to action and was one of the most efficient players within the Big 12 despite missing nearly two games during the season.

“I’m thankful to Aaron Himmler, our medical team and our strength and conditioning staff, especially Coach Niko Palazeti and Coach Garcia, for getting me back on the field. With my mom and my family by my side and with the help of Coach Satterfield, Coach Veidt and Coach Stewart, I know the sky is the limit. I’m excited for one last ride with my brothers for my city!"

Corleone has been a staple for the Bearcat defense over the years, where he was tabbed an All-American following a tremendous 2022 season. Corleone is expected to spearhead the Bearcats defensive line, that is expected to retain Jalen Hunt and Mikah Coleman, who both missed the entire 2024 due to injuries sustained in the summer.

This is huge news for Cincinnati, as Corleone was viewed as one of the top nose tackles within college football with many NFL mock drafts having him as an early round selection for the second consecutive season.

Now, for Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats, they get one of their leaders back for 2025, with hopes of bringing a Big 12 Championship to Cincinnati.

"We’re thrilled to have Dontay back for next season,” head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Nobody exemplifies Cincinnati Football more than him. He has worked so hard to become the player he is, and he has battled through so much adversity. Getting a player of his caliber with leadership qualities back for next season is a huge boost for our defense.”

Now, for Corleone, he turns down the NFL for the second consecutive season to continue to cement his legacy at Cincinnati, all while ensuing a college degree. Now Corleone, didn't walk on senior day last week vs TCU, but according to sources, Corleone is expected to graduate later this week while he pursues a certificate within his major.

Corleone's return says volume about what players and people around the program believe in what Satterfield and this program is able to accomplish. Despite, finishing the season 5-7 in 2024, the Bearcats are looking to make another jump in year three under Scott Satterfield, with Corleone expected to play a massive role.







