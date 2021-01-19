BearcatReport - Four-Star Jordan Opens Up Recruitment

Four-Star Jordan Opens Up Recruitment
One of the propellers of Cincinnati's incredibly strong recruiting start for the 2022 class came on Nov. 6. Calvary Christian (Fla.) four-star linebacker Melvin Jordan had announced his commitment to the Bearcats, which gave them one of the top early classes in the country.
Cincinnati will now have to fight for his pledge again.
On Monday night, Jordan announced he's decommitted from the Bearcats and will now open up his recruitment. He has nearly two dozen scholarship offers.
Due to the coaching staff change at the University Of Cincinnati I will be decommitting and fully re-opening my recruitment. No love lost, but thank you for recruiting me coach Fickell!— Melvin Jordan IV. (@MelvinJordanIV1) January 19, 2021
Jordan was previously recruited primarily by former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. But Freeman left Cincinnati last week to take the same position at Notre Dame. He was replaced yesterday by former Michigan State safeties coach Mike Tressel, the nephew of former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel.
Jordan is the second Bearcats pledge to back off since Freeman's departure. Last week, Grayson (Ga.) three-star defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad also announced he'd opened up his recruitment and de-committed from Cincinnati.
The Bearcats rose as high as No. 6 in Rivals.com's team rankings for the 2022 class. They now sit ninth, with five current commitments. The jewel of the class remains Archbishop Alter (OH) four-star defensive tackle Derrick Sheppard, No. 187 in the 2022 Rivals250.
