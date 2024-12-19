Charleston Southern transfer WR Noah Jennings commits to Cincinnati

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats got a commitment from Charleston Southern wide receiver Noah Jennings. Jennings is a 6'1", 185 pound receiver from Columbia, South Carolina. Last season, he had 46 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns.

Per his entrance into the transfer portal he has two years and a redshirt year available.

He had offers from Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, ECU, Washington State and Pitt.

Jennings is the four wide receiver Brad Glenn (OC/WR coach) and Vijay Stingley (Asst. WR coach) have added since the portal has opened.

With the addition of Jennings, Jeff Caldwell, Cyrus Allen and Caleb Goodie, Brendan Sorsby has some new weapons for their 2025 offense.