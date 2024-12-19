What would a win over #22 Dayton do for #19 Cincinnati?

The 19th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) travel downtown to Heritage Bank Arena on Friday, as they take on #22 ranked Dayton (10-2)

"Ever since we woke up on Sunday, we have turned the page," Wes Miller told reporters on Tuesday. "There is no time to dwell if you struggled, there's also no time to celebrate if you had success. The next opponent of ours, just happens to be one of the best teams in the country and they have proven it. We have our hands full preparing for a great basketball team and that has been our mindset since Sunday."

Now, Dayton, is coming off a monumental win over #6 Marquette, which leapfrogged the Flyers into the AP Top-25 for the first time this season.

This will be the Bearcats matchup as a ranked team vs a ranked opponent since 2019 the AAC Championship where the Bearcats defeated #11 Houston 69-57.

However, for Cincinnati, they are trying to avenge their 2023, 82-68 loss to the Flyers come Friday, in a neutral site matchup.

"Last year we played this game, and I have heard a lot of things around town, I don't really care what you think of the arena. To me, it doesn't matter, it is 94 feet with two goals standing at 10 feet high. We are playing on of the best teams in all of college basketball fans, right here in Cincinnati," said Miller. "Last year, there was more Dayton fans in there."

"We didn't play well and give the fans much to cheer about, and I will take credit for that. We need all the help we can get come Friday. This is a big-time game against a great opponent in our community. Someone told me this was a "Semi Neutral" game. Well, if that's the case, we should have a semi advantage then. We have to make sure our fans come in full force. This is one of the most special fan bases and environments in all of college sports."

Flyers soaring into the Top-25 for first time in 2024-2025 season.

Now, this Flyers squad is much different than it was a season ago as they lost Koby Brea (Kentucky), DeRon Holmes (NBA Denver Nuggets), Kobe Elvis (Oklahoma) this past offseason. However, for the Flyers they return veterans Enoch Cheeks, Nate Santos, Malachi Smith and company.

This is a high-powered Flyer's team that currently has four players scoring in double figures, led by senior guard Enoch Cheeks (15 points, 7.5 rebounds per game on 52%/41%/87%FG splits), and senior forward Nate Santos (14 points, six rebounds, on 46%/44%/70% shooting splits). The veteran duo anchored the ship for the Flyers last season alongside DeRon Holmes en route to the round of 32 in last year's NCAA Tournament before falling to Arizona, 78-68.

Now, Dayton, they get a huge boost this time around as they welcome back senior point guard Malachi Smith, who missed the entire 2023-2024 season due to injury. Smith, changes the whole dynamic for the Flyers on the offensive side of the ball. The veteran point guard has been lights out to start the season, especially over the last two games, where he has recorded 20 assists to just one turnover.

Smith is averaging 11 points over the Flyers first ten games, while shooting nearly 50% from the field as well as 48 from three. Now, this will be a huge task for a guy like Jizzle James and Day-Day Thomas as they will have to find a way to disrupt the crafty playmaker on the defensive end come Friday night.

Zed Key is another name to keep an eye on for the Flyers as the Ohio State transfer has been a key force for Dayton on the interior. The 6'8" Forward has averaged 12 point and four rebounds over the first ten games. However, this is the same Zed Key that put up 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Buckeyes win over Cincinnati back in 2022 at the Maui Invitational.

This should be a very fun matchup come Friday night for Cincinnati fans as Dillon Mitchell looks to continue to showcase his defensive abilities as the Texas transfer will more than likely draw the assignment for Key. Now, could Mitchell be the force that Cincinnati needs on both ends of the court, especially come Friday night. As the junior wing has now recorded double-doubles for the second time this season, this should allow Cincinnati to play big and physical alongside the likes of Mitchell, Dan Skillings, Aziz Bandaogo and Arrinten Page.

What would a win over #22 Dayton do for Wes Miller and the #19 Bearcats?

It is arguably safe to say that Wes Miller picked up his biggest victory of his Cincinnati coaching career on Saturday following the Bearcats 68-65 victory over Xavier. However, there is still plenty of games that Cincinnati has won in Miller's tenure that hold significant weight. For example, the 2021 win over #12 Illinois at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.

Many predicted that Cincinnati would finish the non-conference slate either 12-1, or 13-0, but in order for that to happen, they will need as many fans as possible to head Downtown on Friday night as the Flyer faithful is expected to take over Heritage Bank Arena.

"This is one of the most special fan bases in all of sports." Wes Miller said. "I am appreciative, grateful, thankful for that, so are our players."

A win for Cincinnati, will give the Bearcats their first win over a Top-25 opponent on a neutral site, vs one of the most experienced teams in the country. That is what it will come down to on Saturday, is which team wants it more. But for Cincinnati, it not only gives them a win over a ranked opponent, but it could be a victory that the team looks back on come March, as the Flyers are expected to win the Atlantic-10 conference.

Now, for the Bearcats a win over the Flyers would not only give the Bearcats their first victory over a ranked team, but it would also be a clean sweep over teams within the Tri-State as Cincinnati has already defeated Northern Kentucky and Xavier. Which was something that hasn't happened in recent years following the struggles vs Xavier.

Although, a win on Friday night would secure Cincinnati's chances to finish the non-conference slate with 10 or more victories for the first time since 2018. A lot of huge implications are at stake come Friday night, but it is safe to say, that Friday night's contest vs the Flyers could very well be, one of the biggest games of Wes Miller's coaching tenure to say the least.