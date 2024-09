Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from defensive lineman Cordarrll Mcfee. Mcfee is a 6'5", 295 pound defensive tackle from Elkhart, Indiana and is apart of the 2025 class. He was offered August 31st and now he is a Bearcat.

Mcfee being a midwest kid is good for the staff and congrats to Cordarrll and his family!