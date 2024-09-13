Moments ago, Cincinnati lost their highest ranked member of the 2025 recruiting class after three-star tight end/ wide receiver Mikkel Skinner announced his decommitment via social media according to ON3's Hayes Fawcett.

Skinner a 6'3", 200-pound tight end that also excels as a wide receiver who possesses great size and dynamic playmaking ability. Rivals, has Skinner listed as a high three-star tight end prospect.

However, now Cincinnati loses their highest member of the 2025 class just months after his pledge to Cincinnati. Skinner was highly recruited by tight end coach Josh Stepp, who happens to be from the same area of South Carolina that Skinner is from, which drew immense connection to Cincinnati.

Now, since announcing his pledge to Cincinnati, Skinner has saw his recruitment start to jump after receiving his first two SEC Offers from Kentucky and South Carolina. It is also worth noting that Skinner was on campus at Kentucky last weekend for an unofficial visit to check out both Kentucky and South Carolina.



