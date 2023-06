Prior to dropping his top list, the Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods standout caught up with RIvals to break down why each of his final schools made the cut.

One of the Midwest's most sought after recruits in the 2024 class, Tra'Mar Harris , has trimmed his list of over 25 offers down to a top five of Michigan State , Indiana , Liberty, Purdue and Cincinnati .

Cincinnati:

"Cincinnati made it because they've always shown interest throughout my whole recruiting process."

Liberty:

"Liberty made it because it is a school where I can play and still praise the Lord."

Michigan State:

"I like Michigan state because I’m comfortable up there and the staff is like family to me."

Purdue:

"Purdue made it because I know they can help me grow both as a man and as a player."

Indiana:

"I like Indiana because it’s close to home and they can help me play the game with passion."