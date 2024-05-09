On Thursday afternoon, Cincinnati doubled its intake on the defensive line.

Former Southeast Missouri State defensive tackle Harris Adams announced he plans to transfer to Cincinnati. He chose the Bearcats over offers from Temple, Middle Tennessee, Georgia State and Youngstown State.

Adams has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Adams played in 11 games and finished with 11 tackles, one for loss. He redshirted the 2021 season, and in 2022, had 18 tackles, two for loss and a sack.

Adams is Cincinnati's second defensive line pickup through the transfer portal this spring. Last month, former Arkansas-Pine Bluff defensive lineman Cameron Roetherford announced his intent to transfer.

Adams was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class out of Nashville Christian School (Tenn.). He went to SEMO over offers from Akron, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and a handful of FCS schools.