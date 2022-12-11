New coach Scott Satterfield has the first commitment of his coaching era.

On Sunday afternoon, Collins Hill (Ga.) three-star defensive back Jayden Davis announced his pledge to Cincinnati. He'd previously committed to Louisville on Feb. 1, but backed off of that decision on Thursday.

Davis was one of the first in-home visits made by the new coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and assistant coach Derek Nicholson visited Davis on Wednesday. The coaches had previously recruited him for the Cardinals.

The addition of Davis helps get the 2023 recruiting class back on track for the Bearcats. The class was ranked in the top five nationally in June under former coach Luke Fickell. But since Fickell's departure on Nov. 27 to Wisconsin, the class had lost a number of commitments and dropped out of the top 50 in team rankings.

