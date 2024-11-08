Dan Skillings and Day-Day Thomas OUT Vs Morehead State

Cincinnati depth will be tested early Friday Night vs Morehead State.

Sources confirm to TFON that senior guard Day-Day Thomas (Foot) and Dan Skillings (undisclosed) will both be OUT for the Bearcats for the match up vs Morehead State.

Thomas is still recovering from the minor setback in his foot following the injury that ended his 2023-2024 season. Thomas had surgery to repair the injury this offseason before suffering a minor setback ahead of Big 12 Media Days that kept him in Cincinnati instead of making the scheduled visit.

Skillings finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Bearcats 109-54 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Monday night.

The Bearcats depth will be tested early but expect Bradley transfer Connor Hickman to start with Tyler Betsey potentially seeing extended minutes.

We will hear from Wes Miller following the game with a clearer update on the status surrounding Thomas and Skillings.