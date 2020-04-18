“I chose UC because, No. 1, it’s at home and you can’t get any better than staying at home and playing for that school,” Glynn said. “Staying at home just means a lot more to me than going somewhere else and doing something for their city. If I’m going to do it, I’m going to stay home and do it for my city.”

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed a commitment surge in the month of April, and it has been driven by hometown talent. Saturday night that group got bigger and better with the addition of three-star offensive guard Mao Glynn .

Glynn, who attends Walnut Hills High School, is the fourth Bearcat commit in the 2021 class from a local prospect. That proximity helped breed familiarity early in Cincinnati’s pursuit of Glynn.

“I know a bunch of people up there,” Glynn acknowledged. “I met coach (Luke) Fickell when I was in the ninth grade. I’ve known those guys the longest out of any school.

“From that 2020 class, I played with Evan (Prater) and I played with Jaheim (Thomas) in little league, so that played a big part of just keeping it in the family. Malik Vann, we used to work out at the same gym and Ja’Von Hicks works out at the same gym. There are just a bunch of guys that I just feel like this place is home.”

Glynn chose Cincinnati over a final five that also included Louisville, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia. He plans to come in and make an early contribution for the Bearcats.

“Coach (Ron) Crook and coach Fickell preach that they are a linemen-driven team. If they need to score, the o-line is going to do it for them,” Glynn said. “I feel like I can help that and I feel I am a good enough offensive lineman to get there and make an impact early, especially with the offensive personnel they have already on the team.”

Glynn becomes the highest-rated of Cincinnati’s nine commitments in the 2021 class. He is a top 15 ranked prospect in the state of Ohio and a top ten ranked offensive guard nationally in the 2021 class.