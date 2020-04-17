Cincinnati went north to the Great Lakes State for its latest pickup.

This evening, River Rouge (Mich.) three-star safety Armorion Smith announced on Twitter that he'd committed to the Bearcats. He chose Cincinnati out of more than 15 total offers, including Iowa State, Michigan State and Syracuse.

Smith never visited Cincinnati during the recruiting process. He was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Smith's decision.