Breaking down the Bearcats 69-66 loss to Utah

Wes Miller and the Bearcats dropped their third consecutive game on Tuesday after falling to Utah 69-66 in heartbreaking fashion.

Now, for Cincinnati, this was something unexpected on all fronts as the Bearcats now sit 12-8 (2-7 Big 12) on the season. The Bearcats were in a must win situation as they looked to climb out of the early hole with winnable games ahead of them between BYU and Utah this past week.

Instead, they dug that hole deeper, as they suffered consecutive losses and now sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, with the only one team below them at the bottom of the conference, which is, Colorado.

Now, let's address what happened on Tuesday night with our takeaways from the Bearcats 69-66 loss to Utah.

Former Bearcat Strikes Gold vs Former Team

Gabe Madsen spent his freshman season at Cincinnati alongside his brother Mason as Members of the 2020-2021 Bearcat squad under former head coach John Brannen. However, on Tuesday night he and Mason had the opportunity to take on their former team for the first time since the Utes joined the Big 12 conference last year.

It was safe to say this game was circled on both Mason and Gabe's calendar for quite some time following the schedule release. Something, that was even addressed by Gabe back at Big 12 Media Days in October, stating that he was excited to have the opportunity to return to Fifth Third Arena and play his former team.

However, that return to Fifth Third Arena will have to wait another week, but it was safe to say Madsen was arguably one of the best players on the court last night. The Bearcats held the Utes leading scorer scoreless for the first 12 minutes of this contest until a personal 9-0 scoring run got Madsen and the Utes going to close the first half.

Cincinnati did a decent job at running Madsen off the three-point line, which we all know is one of his biggest strengths as a player is his three-point shooting. Madsen led the Utes in scoring with 18 points, including, the final nine for Utah.

However, the Bearcats were able to hold him too just 5-13 FG (1-6, three) on Tuesday night, but unfortunately that wasn't enough to get the job done in Salt Lake City. Which, many knew that Madsen would present a difficult matchup for Cincinnati, but the Bearcats simply had no answer for him down the stretch on Tuesday night.

Jizzle James Breakout Loading

The one positive takeaway for Cincinnati, was that Jizzle James continued to lead the Bearcats after scoring a team high 18 points in the Bearcats 69-66 loss. That is a positive sign for Cincinnati as the sophomore guard has now scored in double-figures in three of the last four games for Cincinnati, which was something that many were sitting back waiting to happen.

Once that lid came off for James during the Arizona State game, he has continued to anchor the Bearcats offense, and it showed on Tuesday night. James, scored the Bearcats first five points of the game and made it an early emphasis to get downhill and attack, which is what Cincinnati desperate needed in this matchup.

The thing that really impressed me on Tuesday night about James, was that he continued to play with extreme confidence. Which is something he has done all season long, despite the numbers and shots not falling to his favor especially coming off a 3-13 shooting performance vs BYU.

Entering the game on Tuesday night, James was shooting just 23% roughly from behind the arc but was able to finish the night 2-4 (50%) in that category. Which for Cincinnati, was something they were looking for more of out of James. So, it was good to see him have an effective night from behind the arc as well, especially when Cincinnati has struggled in that aspect as of late.

Free Throws continue to Haunt Bearcats

Cincinnati continued to struggle from the foul line on Tuesday night, which has been an issue for majority of the season. In a game you lose by three, and force 20 turnovers, the Bearcats finished just 14-22 from the line.

However, there's a few select instances that stand out for Cincinnati, that could have changed the game if they were able to convert from the foul line. Simas Lukosius missed two crucial free throws in the first half after Ezra Ausar picked up a technical foul and then the Bearcats came away empty handed following that sequence.

Then, in the final four minutes Cincinnati, failed to convert on the 1-1 attempts down the stretch, not once, not twice, but on three separate occasions. That is something that just simply can't happen, especially in close game scenarios. If Cincinnati was able to convert on just one of those along with Lukosius's misses stemming from the first half technical foul, that could simply have been a difference maker in a game like this.

But for Cincinnati, they crumbled during that segment and failed to convert on that aspect, especially after Utah tried to hand them the game. That just simply can't happen much more often, especially in the big 12, especially at this point in the season with Cincinnati looking to salvage any momentum they can with their NCAA Tournament chances slowly dwindling.

Bearcats Outrebounded for 7th straight game

Entering the season, Wes Miller and the Bearcats were highly talked about simply because of their ability to rebound the basketball. Now, when you look on paper and see the talent that Cincinnati has, there is simply no reason why they should be losing the rebounding margin often, yet alone seven straight games. Cincinnati was outrebounded 41-23 on Tuesday night, which, simply hasn't happened often where the margin was heavily skewed in favor of the opponents.

Cincinnati needs more production from guys like Dan Skillings, who has just two rebounds over the Bearcats last two games. That number has to get back to the 6-7 margin if Cincinnati is looking to be successful and impose their will on the glass.

The Bearcat simply need to find their identity of rebounding the basketball and find it quick, especially in this "Must win" scenario for Wes Miller and the Bearcats. The Bearcats have been beat on all aspects around the basket as of late, but the one thing they have to do in order to get back into contention, is rebound the basketball.

That is the biggest thing I will be keeping an eye on as the Bearcats head into West Virginia on Sunday. How do they respond after the trip to Utah and will they come out with a sense of urgency? Or will they come out flat again and find themselves in yet another early hole.

For me, Cincinnati has to impose their will on the glass. Once that happens, that will hopefully open things up on the offensive end, but until they can do so, it could be a rough stretch for the Bearcats heading into the final weeks of the season.

Up Next

The Bearcats return to Fifth Third Arena on Sunday when they welcome in West Virgina for a Sunday matinee with tip-off slated for 2pm.











