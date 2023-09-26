The Cincinnati men's basketball program on Tuesday announced its full 2023-24 schedule, including its inaugural Big 12 campaign.

The Bearcats, led by third-year head coach Wes Miller, will have 19 home games this season, including nine in Big 12 play that begins Tuesday, Jan. 9 against Texas. It marks the third meeting between the schools and the first since UC defeated the Longhorns in the 2012 NCAA Tournament's first round.

Cincinnati opens its season Monday, Nov. 6 against UIC to kick off five-straight home contests. The homestand also includes Detroit Mercy and Eastern Washington (both part of an MTE event), as well as Northern Kentucky and wrapping with Georgia Tech on Nov. 22, the night before Thanksgiving.

Other home games include Florida Gulf Coast, Bryant, Merrimack, Stetson (Dec. 22) and Evansville (Dec. 29).

UC also heads to Washington, D.C. to take on defending MEAC champ Howard (Nov. 28), its only trip out of town during non-conference play. The annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout with Xavier is Dec. 9 at Cintas Center. The Bearcats and Dayton also meet for the 92nd time, and first since 2010, at the Heritage Bank Center downtown on Dec. 16 for the Hoops Classic, presented by Altafiber.

Cincinnati's home Big 12 opponents are, in order, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and West Virginia, with the latter being the regular-season finale on Saturday, March 9.

Road trips include the league opener at BYU (Jan. 6), followed by Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, UCF, TCU, Houston and Oklahoma. The Jan. 22 game against the Jayhawks is also part of ESPN's Big Monday slate.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is March 12-16 in Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. More information about broadcast and tip-off times will be announced when available.